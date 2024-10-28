Tennessee vs. Kentucky Nov. 2 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:31 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will host an SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky game info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kentucky statistical matchup

Tennessee Kentucky 473.6 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.9 (113th) 259 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.4 (28th) 241.9 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.8 (85th) 231.7 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.1 (124th) 10 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (68th) 11 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (80th)

Tennessee leaders

Dylan Sampson has been getting things done in the running game, rushing for 840 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games.

In addition to the numbers he’s generated in the running game, Sampson has 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 88 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has played seven games in 2024, and he’s tallied 1,411 passing yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.3% completion percentage.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Iamaleava has scrambled for 179 yards (25.6 yards per game) and one touchdown in seven games.

DeSean Bishop has assisted the Volunteers’ offense by running for 366 yards (52.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky leaders

In seven games, Demie Sumo has run for 419 yards (59.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Sumo has scored zero touchdowns, with 12 catches for 108 yards.

Brock Vandagriff has passed for 1,236 yards (154.5 per game), completing 57.1% of his passes, with six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

In addition, Vandagriff has run for 108 yards and zero TDs.

In eight games, Dane Key has 39 catches for 587 yards (73.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

