Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
- Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.
- Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages three shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
- He has put up one point in eight games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Lightning
