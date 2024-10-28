Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
  • Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.
  • Stamkos has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages three shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
  • He has put up one point in eight games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

