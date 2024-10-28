Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 8 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -3, and is averaging 20:48 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in six different games.
- O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
- Through eight games, he has seven points, with one multi-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|7
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
