Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 8 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -3, and is averaging 20:48 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in six different games.
  • O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
  • Through eight games, he has seven points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
7 Points 0
2 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

