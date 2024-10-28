Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 8 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -3, and is averaging 20:48 on the ice.

O’Reilly has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in six different games.

O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

Through eight games, he has seven points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

