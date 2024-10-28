Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:45 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 8 games, Josi has averaged 26:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

Josi has five points overall, having at least one point in three different games.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

He has gone over his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

Through eight games played this season, he has recorded five points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.