October 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:40 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Calgary Flames squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.
How to Watch October 28 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Florida Panthers @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.