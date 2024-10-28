October 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:40 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Calgary Flames squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

How to Watch October 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Florida Panthers @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Edmonton Oilers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Nashville Predators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Chicago Blackhawks @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

