NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 29
Published 10:31 pm Monday, October 28, 2024
The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.
Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 29
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (212.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -5.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.4 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pelicans -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.