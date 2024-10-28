NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 29 Published 10:31 pm Monday, October 28, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 29

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.4 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (212.2 total projected points)

Over (212.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, ALT, and KTVD

YES, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)

Over (220.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and KFAA

TNT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 8.4 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)

Over (238.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

