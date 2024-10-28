NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Wizards Picks for October 28 Published 6:40 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Southeast Division foes meet when the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) host the Washington Wizards (0-2) at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Hawks are 7.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Monday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Best Bets

Trae Young Over 26.5 PTS

Last season the Hawks were at the fifth spot in the NBA scoring rankings (118.3 points per game), while the Wizards conceded the most points (123 per game) in the league.

Last season the Hawks recorded 118.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 123 the Wizards conceded.

Jordan Poole Over 20.5 PTS

Washington had the NBA’s 17th-ranked offense (113.7 points per game) a season ago, while Atlanta was 28th-ranked on defense, conceding 120.5 points on average.

Washington went 4-18 when it scored more than 120.5 points.

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)

Atlanta covered the spread 29 times in 82 games last season.

Against the spread, Washington was 37-45-0 last season.

The Hawks went 4-8 as 7.5-point favorites or more last year.

The Wizards had an ATS record of 26-31 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last season.

Pick OU:

Over (233.5)





The Hawks and their opponents went over 233.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.

The Wizards combined with their opponents to score more than 233.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.

Atlanta’s matchups last season had an average of 235.1 points, 1.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Washington’s contests last year had a 236.5 average amount of points, three more than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-350)

The Hawks finished with a 24-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Wizards were underdogs 72 times last season and won 12, or 16.7%, of those games.

Atlanta had a record of 6-2 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year (75%).

Washington had a record of 6-44, a 12% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +260 or more by bookmakers last season.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Hawks’ implied win probability is 77.8%.

