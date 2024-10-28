MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28

Published 6:33 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Monday lineup sure to please include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Looking for an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for each of the big games today below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
  • Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

