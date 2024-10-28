Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 8 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

Marchessault has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

In four of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

