Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 8 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Marchessault has five points overall, getting at least one point in four different games.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- In four of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in four games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
