Johnnie Lloyd Turner, 76 Published 12:13 pm Monday, October 28, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Johnnie Lloyd Turner, 76, of Baxter, Harlan County, Kentucky, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. At the time of his death, Johnnie was surrounded by his wife, Maritza, and his three children, Yazmin, Susan and Johnnie Turner, Jr. He was an extraordinary man who lived his life to the fullest. At the time of his accident, Johnnie was doing what he loved most, working outside and taking care of his property and his family. His son, Johnnie L. Turner, Jr. would often say, “They broke the mold when they made my dad.”

Johnnie was born on Christmas Eve, 1947, in Harlan County, Kentucky. He grew up on Pine Mountain, the fourth of eleven children and attended Pine Mountain Settlement School for eight years. He then went on to attend Red Bird Mission School, where he worked on the campus to pay for his books and tuition. Johnnie forged a lifelong bond and love for the Red Bird Mission School. There, he learned the value of a good work ethic and felt the school was instrumental in shaping him into the person he became.

Email newsletter signup

Johnnie served in the US Army from 1967-1969, in the Panama Canal Zone, where he met the love of his life, Maritza, to whom he was married to for 55 years. After serving his country, Johnnie returned to Eastern Kentucky and continued his education at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky where he graduated with an accounting degree in 1974. He thereafter graduated in 1977, from the University of Kentucky College of Law. While attending school at both Union College and UK, Johnnie worked at International Harvester in Indiana and often traveled back and forth for work to support his family. He remained a strong supporter and was a distinguished Fellow at the University of Kentucky.

Johnnie was a family man that practiced law in Harlan County for 46 years. He served as the Harlan County School Board attorney for over 20 years and the City of Cumberland attorney for a number of years. Johnnie served in the state legislature twice. He served in the House of Representative from 1999-2002, and the Kentucky State Senate from 2020-2024. Johnnie felt strongly that Eastern Kentucky should not be overlooked and that its people are its backbone. He has always had a strong affinity for and served as an advocate and champion of Eastern Kentucky to secure funds for much needed projects in the counties he served. While he fought for all of Eastern Kentucky, he was especially fond of his constituents from Harlan, Bell, Letcher, Knott and Floyd.

Johnnie loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and wildlife. He participated in teaching Hunter Safety Courses and Concealed Deadly Weapon classes, and was a strong believer in the 2nd Amendment. Johnnie proudly took his family on a trip to Jerusalem and Bethlehem in 1997, and made sure that his family understood the importance of faith. He argued to keep the Ten Commandments in schools before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Johnnie loved developing relationships, rather that be in Frankfort, at a UK ball game, the courthouse, the school, or a church. He was a fierce protector of his family and provided them with a sense of security. He was also a source of guidance that readily shared his wisdom and life experience to those around him.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his grandparents John & Alice Hall Turner; his parents, Alonzo and Gladys Hyde Turner; four brothers, Clark Bailey Turner, Alonzo E. Turner, Jr., James Edward Turner, Paul Douglas (Bogie) Turner; and aunt, Christine “Mamaw” Turner.

Johnnie is survived by his loving wife, Maritza, and their three children, Dr. Yazmin Fernandez Hauke (Ralph); Susan Turner Landis (John); and their son Johnnie L. Turner, Jr. (Chasity). He also leaves three beautiful grandchildren, Dr. Ralph Hauke, Jr. (Brittany), Shane Warren Landis and Bella Grace Turner. He is survived by four brothers, Calvin Turner (Barbara), Mike Turner, Ralph Turner (LeAnn) and Husky Turner (Anna); three sisters, Marilyn Turner Pollitte (Vic), Leisa Turner Lampkin and Oakie Lee Turner Peterson Wolfe (John).

Our family is humbled by our father’s life and impact he has had on the people of Harlan County and the state of Kentucky. We have been inundated with emails, phone calls, texts and social media notifications sending hugs, love and condolences for our loss. Thank you for all your kind words and well wishes, as they do not go unnoticed and most certainly your prayers have been felt. We are incredibly grateful to have so much love and support during this difficult time.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday (Nov. 1) at the Harlan County High School Auditorium, 4000 North US Hwy, 119, Baxter, KY 40806.

His family will celebrate his memory with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am Saturday (Nov. 2) at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2536 US Highway 421 South, Harlan, KY 40831 with Father Dan Noll, Father George Amani and Father Terrence de Silva officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. Full Military Honors will be observed.

Pallbearers will be Johnnie L. Turner, Jr., Dr. Ralph Hauke, Jr., Shane Landis, Jeff Turner, Steve Turner, Brian Turner, Jake Turner, David Turner, Josh Turner and Chris Miniard

The family strongly suggest memorials be made to Red Bird Christian School, 15420 South Highway 66, Beverly, KY 40913 or online at https://www.redbirdky.org/give.

Please feel free to leave a condolence or memory at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Johnnie L. Turner, Sr.