How to Watch the NBA Today, October 29
Published 11:38 pm Monday, October 28, 2024
The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors take the court in one of four compelling games on the NBA schedule today.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 29
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
