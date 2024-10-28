How to Watch the NBA Today, October 29 Published 11:38 pm Monday, October 28, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors take the court in one of four compelling games on the NBA schedule today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 29

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, ALT, and KTVD

YES, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and KFAA

TNT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

