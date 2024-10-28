How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Monday, October 28, 2024

In a Monday MLB Playoff slate that features a lot of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

