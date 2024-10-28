How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28 Published 5:00 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (0-2) on October 28, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

In games Atlanta shot higher than 49.6% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards finished 29th.

Last year, the Hawks scored just 4.7 fewer points per game (118.3) than the Wizards allowed (123).

Atlanta had a 20-5 record last season when scoring more than 123 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards’ 47% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks given up to their opponents (49.5%).

Washington put together a 7-12 straight up record in games it shot above 49.5% from the field.

The Wizards were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.

The Wizards scored 6.8 fewer points per game last year (113.7) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (120.5).

Washington went 4-18 last season when it scored more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks fared better in home games last year, putting up 121.9 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game on the road.

Defensively Atlanta was worse in home games last year, surrendering 120.8 points per game, compared to 120.2 on the road.

In home games, the Hawks sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.8) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards scored 112.8 points per game last season, 1.9 fewer points than they averaged on the road (114.7).

At home, the Wizards conceded 121.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.2).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards made more triples on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (12) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.9%) than at home (33.7%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Seth Lundy Out Ankle Dominick Barlow Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder De’Andre Hunter Out Knee

Wizards Injuries