How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published 5:00 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (0-2) on October 28, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
- In games Atlanta shot higher than 49.6% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.
- The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards finished 29th.
- Last year, the Hawks scored just 4.7 fewer points per game (118.3) than the Wizards allowed (123).
- Atlanta had a 20-5 record last season when scoring more than 123 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards’ 47% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks given up to their opponents (49.5%).
- Washington put together a 7-12 straight up record in games it shot above 49.5% from the field.
- The Wizards were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.
- The Wizards scored 6.8 fewer points per game last year (113.7) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (120.5).
- Washington went 4-18 last season when it scored more than 120.5 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks fared better in home games last year, putting up 121.9 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game on the road.
- Defensively Atlanta was worse in home games last year, surrendering 120.8 points per game, compared to 120.2 on the road.
- In home games, the Hawks sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.8) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (35.9%).
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Wizards scored 112.8 points per game last season, 1.9 fewer points than they averaged on the road (114.7).
- At home, the Wizards conceded 121.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.2).
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards made more triples on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (12) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.9%) than at home (33.7%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
|Dominick Barlow
|Out
|Back
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Out
|Thumb