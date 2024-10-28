Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28
Published 8:17 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) host the Washington Wizards (0-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Wizards are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 129 – Wizards 109
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-20.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.6
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the NBA (118.3 points per game) last season. However, defensively they were third-worst (120.5 points allowed per game).
- Last year, Atlanta was sixth in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2).
- Last season the Hawks were ranked 15th in the NBA in assists with 26.6 per game.
- At 12.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last season, Atlanta was 17th and sixth in the NBA, respectively.
- The Hawks were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.7 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (36.4%) last year.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Wizards Performance Insights
- The Wizards’ defensive performance was worst in the NBA last year with 123 points allowed per contest, but offensively they were more consistent, averaging 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in league).
- In terms of rebounding, Washington was beaten at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).
- The Wizards averaged 27.9 assists per game, which ranked them ninth in the NBA.
- Last year Washington averaged 13.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).
- The Wizards ranked 20th in the NBA with 12.4 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 25th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.