Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28 Published 8:17 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) host the Washington Wizards (0-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Wizards are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 129 – Wizards 109

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)

Hawks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-20.4)

Hawks (-20.4) Pick OU: Over (233.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.6

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the NBA (118.3 points per game) last season. However, defensively they were third-worst (120.5 points allowed per game).

Last year, Atlanta was sixth in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

Last season the Hawks were ranked 15th in the NBA in assists with 26.6 per game.

At 12.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last season, Atlanta was 17th and sixth in the NBA, respectively.

The Hawks were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.7 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (36.4%) last year.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards’ defensive performance was worst in the NBA last year with 123 points allowed per contest, but offensively they were more consistent, averaging 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in league).

In terms of rebounding, Washington was beaten at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).

The Wizards averaged 27.9 assists per game, which ranked them ninth in the NBA.

Last year Washington averaged 13.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Wizards ranked 20th in the NBA with 12.4 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 25th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.