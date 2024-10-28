Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:45 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 8 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus of 0.

He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).

Through eight games played this season, he has put up four points, with a single multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

