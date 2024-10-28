Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 8 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus of 0.
- He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).
- Through eight games played this season, he has put up four points, with a single multi-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
