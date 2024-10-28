Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 8 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Forsberg averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

