Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 8 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
- Forsberg has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
