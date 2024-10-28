Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:44 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 8 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
  • Forsberg has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • He has recorded a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
8 Points 0
4 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

