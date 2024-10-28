Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:45 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Skjei in the Predators-Lightning game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:02 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -2.

Skjei has four points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

In three of the seven games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.

Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

