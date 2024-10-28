Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:45 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Skjei in the Predators-Lightning game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:02 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -2.
  • Skjei has four points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
  • In three of the seven games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.
  • Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

