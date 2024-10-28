Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:45 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Skjei in the Predators-Lightning game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei has averaged 21:02 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -2.
- Skjei has four points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
- In three of the seven games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.
- Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
