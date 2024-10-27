Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 27
Published 8:18 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Thunder 124 – Hawks 96
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-28.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 219.8
Thunder Performance Insights
- Last year, the Thunder were third-best in the league on offense (120.1 points scored per game) and ranked 11th defensively (112.7 points conceded).
- On the glass, Oklahoma City was fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (42 per game) last season. It was 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).
- Last season the Thunder were ranked 11th in the NBA in assists with 27.1 per game.
- Oklahoma City was the fourth-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.8) and best in turnovers forced (15) last season.
- Last season, the Thunder were eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13.3 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.9%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks were forced to rely on their offense, which ranked fifth-best in the NBA (118.3 points per game), last season, as they ranked third-worst in the league defensively with just 120.5 points allowed per contest.
- Atlanta ranked sixth in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th with 44.2 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Hawks delivered 26.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 15th in the NBA.
- With 12.8 turnovers per game, Atlanta was 17th in the NBA. It forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked sixth in the league.
- The Hawks drained 13.7 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They had a 36.4% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from three-point land.
