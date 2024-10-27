Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 27 Published 8:18 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 124 – Hawks 96

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Thunder (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-28.5)

Thunder (-28.5) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Thunder Performance Insights

Last year, the Thunder were third-best in the league on offense (120.1 points scored per game) and ranked 11th defensively (112.7 points conceded).

On the glass, Oklahoma City was fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (42 per game) last season. It was 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

Last season the Thunder were ranked 11th in the NBA in assists with 27.1 per game.

Oklahoma City was the fourth-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.8) and best in turnovers forced (15) last season.

Last season, the Thunder were eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13.3 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.9%).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were forced to rely on their offense, which ranked fifth-best in the NBA (118.3 points per game), last season, as they ranked third-worst in the league defensively with just 120.5 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta ranked sixth in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th with 44.2 rebounds allowed per game.

The Hawks delivered 26.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 15th in the NBA.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Atlanta was 17th in the NBA. It forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked sixth in the league.

The Hawks drained 13.7 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They had a 36.4% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from three-point land.

