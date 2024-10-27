SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 10
Published 2:21 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
Which team is on top of the SEC as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Georgia
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
- Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
- Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 5: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: W 38-23 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
- Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 8: South Carolina
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: W 58-25 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 11: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
- Last Game Result: L 27-24 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 12: Missouri
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
- Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
- Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 58-25 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
