SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 10

Published 2:21 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team is on top of the SEC as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Georgia

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Texas

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
  • Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
  • Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-23 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
  • Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 8: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
  • Last Game Result: W 58-25 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 11: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
  • Last Game Result: L 27-24 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Missouri

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
  • Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
  • Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Maine
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 58-25 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: UMass
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: SECN

