October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:22 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks and the New Jersey Devils square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Anaheim Ducks @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.