NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 28 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 28

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.9 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 0.9 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

FDSFL and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Heat -8.5

Heat -8.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)

Over (221.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET

FDSSUN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 27.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 27.9 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (239.8 total projected points)

Over (239.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks -2.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH

MSG and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.3 total projected points)

Over (213.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN

ALT2 and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Hawks -7.5

Hawks -7.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (239 total projected points)

Over (239 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies -7.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4.3 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 4.3 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)

Over (236.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 5 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW

SCHN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks -10.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA

KJZZ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Suns -2.5

Suns -2.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Kings -12.5

Kings -12.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)

Over (235.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.