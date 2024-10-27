NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for October 27 Published 6:41 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Sunday’s game.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Thunder vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Chet Holmgren Over 18.5 PTS

Last season the Thunder were the NBA’s third-ranked team offensively (120.1 points per game), while the Hawks ranked 28th defensively in points per game (120.5) in the league.

Last season the Thunder scored only 0.4 fewer points per game (120.1) than the Hawks conceded (120.5).

Bet on Chet Holmgren Props with BetMGM

Trae Young Over 25.5 PTS

Atlanta had the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (118.3 points per game) a season ago, while Oklahoma City was 11th-ranked on defense, conceding 112.7 points on average.

When it scored more than 112.7 points, Atlanta went 29-25.

Bet on Trae Young Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Oklahoma City’s record against the spread last year was 47-35-0.

Atlanta’s record against the spread last season was 29-53-0.

Against the spread, as 9.5-point favorites or greater, the Thunder went 13-8 last season.

The Hawks went 5-4 as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (231.5)





Thunder games last season went over this contest’s total of 231.5 points 44 times.

The Hawks played 48 games last season that finished with a point total over 231.5 points.

Oklahoma City’s matchups last season had an average of 232.2 points, 0.7 more than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s outings last year had a 235.1 average amount of points, 3.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-450)

The Thunder finished with a 46-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.7% of those games).

The Hawks were underdogs in 39 games last season and won 12 (30.8%) of those contests.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year, Oklahoma City had a record of 18-2 (90%).

Atlanta had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +333 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Thunder have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.