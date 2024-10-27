Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28
Published 7:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (3-5) currently features just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Fortier
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning’s 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- Tampa Bay has given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking ninth in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +7.
Predators Season Insights
- With 21 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 28th-ranked offense.
- Nashville allows 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 26th in the league.
Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-134)
|Predators (+113)
|6.5
