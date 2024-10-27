Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28

Published 7:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 28

The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (3-5) currently features just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Fortier LW Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Amalie Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning’s 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Tampa Bay has given up 24 total goals (three per game), ranking ninth in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +7.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 21 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 28th-ranked offense.
  • Nashville allows 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -7, they are 26th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-134) Predators (+113) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 28

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 28

Thunder vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - October 27

Thunder vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 27

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - October 26

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today – October 26

Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - October 25

Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25

Print Article

SportsPlus