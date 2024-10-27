How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published 4:58 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) on October 27, 2024.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Thunder Stats Insights
- Last season, the Thunder had a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 49.5% of shots the Hawks’ opponents hit.
- Oklahoma City had a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked sixth in rebounding in the NBA, the Thunder finished 27th.
- Last year, the Thunder recorded 120.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks allowed.
- Oklahoma City went 38-5 last season when scoring more than 120.5 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Thunder gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Atlanta went 32-14 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Hawks were the sixth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished 29th.
- The Hawks scored an average of 118.3 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder allowed.
- Atlanta went 29-25 last season when it scored more than 112.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder fared better in home games last season, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 117 per game in road games.
- At home, Oklahoma City gave up five fewer points per game (110.2) than in road games (115.2).
- The Thunder sunk 13.8 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 0.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (12.8 threes per game, 38.7% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24, the Hawks scored 7.1 more points per game at home (121.9) than away (114.8).
- The Hawks gave up 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 away.
- The Hawks knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Out
|Hand
|Nikola Topic
|Out For Season
|Acl
|Kenrich Williams
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
|Dominick Barlow
|Out
|Back
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder