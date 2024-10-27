How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27 Published 4:58 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) on October 27, 2024.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

FDSOK, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Thunder Stats Insights

Last season, the Thunder had a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 49.5% of shots the Hawks’ opponents hit.

Oklahoma City had a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked sixth in rebounding in the NBA, the Thunder finished 27th.

Last year, the Thunder recorded 120.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks allowed.

Oklahoma City went 38-5 last season when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Thunder gave up to their opponents (45.5%).

Atlanta went 32-14 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished 29th.

The Hawks scored an average of 118.3 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder allowed.

Atlanta went 29-25 last season when it scored more than 112.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder fared better in home games last season, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 117 per game in road games.

At home, Oklahoma City gave up five fewer points per game (110.2) than in road games (115.2).

The Thunder sunk 13.8 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 0.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (12.8 threes per game, 38.7% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24, the Hawks scored 7.1 more points per game at home (121.9) than away (114.8).

The Hawks gave up 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 away.

The Hawks knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Hartenstein Out Hand Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl Kenrich Williams Questionable Knee Jaylin Williams Questionable Hamstring

Hawks Injuries