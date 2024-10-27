How to Watch the NBA Today, October 28

Published 11:33 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns is one game in particular to watch on a Monday NBA slate that features 11 compelling contests.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 28

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Kia Center
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Kaseya Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

