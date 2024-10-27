How to Watch the NBA Today, October 28 Published 11:33 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns is one game in particular to watch on a Monday NBA slate that features 11 compelling contests.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 28

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

FDSFL and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN

ALT2 and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH

MSG and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET

FDSSUN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW

SCHN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA

KJZZ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

