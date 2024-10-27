How to Watch the NBA Today, October 28
Published 11:33 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns is one game in particular to watch on a Monday NBA slate that features 11 compelling contests.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 28
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
