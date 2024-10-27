How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28
Published 12:50 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
Monday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the article below.
Lightning vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals four times this season.
- This season, four of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
- The Lightning score 3.88 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.63, adding up to 0.0 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
- These two teams combine to concede 6.5 goals per game, the same as the over/under set for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Lightning Moneyline: -137
- The Lightning have won 60.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).
- Tampa Bay is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +114
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).
- The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.7% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1
Lightning Points Leaders
- Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 1.0 goal per game, shooting 25.8%.
- Anthony Cirelli is another of Tampa Bay’s important contributors currently with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists) to his name.
- Through eight games, Brandon Hagel has proven himself as a contributor for Tampa Bay. He has 10 points (six goals and four assists).
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has scored four goals (0.5 per game) and collected four assists (0.5 per game), averaging 5.0 shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (1.0 per game).
- Ryan O’Reilly is pivotal for Nashville’s attack with seven total points (0.9 per game), including two goals and five assists through eight contests.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points, courtesy of zero goals (13th on team) and five assists (first).
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 2-4-0 this season, compiling 158 saves and giving up 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (21st in the league).
Lightning’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/22/2024
|Devils
|W 8-5
|Away
|+130
|10/24/2024
|Wild
|L 4-2
|Home
|-161
|10/26/2024
|Capitals
|W 3-0
|Home
|-165
|10/28/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-137
|10/30/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|11/3/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|W 4-0
|Home
|-142
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Away
|-180
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 4-3
|Home
|-196
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|+114
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Amalie Arena
