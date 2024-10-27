How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28 Published 12:50 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

Monday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the article below.

Lightning vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals four times this season.

This season, four of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The Lightning score 3.88 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.63, adding up to 0.0 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

These two teams combine to concede 6.5 goals per game, the same as the over/under set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Lightning Moneyline: -137

The Lightning have won 60.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +114

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).

The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.7% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1

Lightning Points Leaders

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 1.0 goal per game, shooting 25.8%.

Anthony Cirelli is another of Tampa Bay’s important contributors currently with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists) to his name.

Through eight games, Brandon Hagel has proven himself as a contributor for Tampa Bay. He has 10 points (six goals and four assists).

Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has scored four goals (0.5 per game) and collected four assists (0.5 per game), averaging 5.0 shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (1.0 per game).

Ryan O’Reilly is pivotal for Nashville’s attack with seven total points (0.9 per game), including two goals and five assists through eight contests.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points, courtesy of zero goals (13th on team) and five assists (first).

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 2-4-0 this season, compiling 158 saves and giving up 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (21st in the league).

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Devils W 8-5 Away +130 10/24/2024 Wild L 4-2 Home -161 10/26/2024 Capitals W 3-0 Home -165 10/28/2024 Predators – Home -137 10/30/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/1/2024 Wild – Away – 11/3/2024 Jets – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away +114 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home – 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home – 11/4/2024 Kings – Home –

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Amalie Arena

