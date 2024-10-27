How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28

Published 12:50 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28

Monday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Lightning vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)

  • Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals four times this season.
  • This season, four of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Lightning score 3.88 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.63, adding up to 0.0 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
  • These two teams combine to concede 6.5 goals per game, the same as the over/under set for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Lightning Moneyline: -137

  • The Lightning have won 60.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter.
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +114

  • Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).
  • The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.
  • Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.7% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1

Lightning Points Leaders

  • Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 1.0 goal per game, shooting 25.8%.
  • Anthony Cirelli is another of Tampa Bay’s important contributors currently with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists) to his name.
  • Through eight games, Brandon Hagel has proven himself as a contributor for Tampa Bay. He has 10 points (six goals and four assists).
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has scored four goals (0.5 per game) and collected four assists (0.5 per game), averaging 5.0 shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (1.0 per game).
  • Ryan O’Reilly is pivotal for Nashville’s attack with seven total points (0.9 per game), including two goals and five assists through eight contests.
  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points, courtesy of zero goals (13th on team) and five assists (first).
  • Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 2-4-0 this season, compiling 158 saves and giving up 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (21st in the league).

Lightning’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/22/2024 Devils W 8-5 Away +130
10/24/2024 Wild L 4-2 Home -161
10/26/2024 Capitals W 3-0 Home -165
10/28/2024 Predators Home -137
10/30/2024 Avalanche Away
11/1/2024 Wild Away
11/3/2024 Jets Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142
10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196
10/28/2024 Lightning Away +114
10/31/2024 Oilers Home
11/2/2024 Avalanche Home
11/4/2024 Kings Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Amalie Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More hockey

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 26

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 26

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25

How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22

How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22

How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19

How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19

Print Article

SportsPlus