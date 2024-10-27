Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 28 Published 6:41 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

As they get ready to meet the Washington Wizards (0-2) on Monday, October 28 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) have six players currently listed on the injury report. The Wizards’ injury report has two players on it.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Seth Lundy SF Out Ankle Dominick Barlow SF Out Back Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE

