Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Saturday, Nov. 9
Published 5:48 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Bulls 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Bulls
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela collected 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.
- Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.
Bulls’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Coby White scored 19.1 points per game and dished out 5.1 assists per outing last season.
- Nikola Vucevic grabed 10.5 rebounds per game.
- White was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.
- Ayo Dosunmu grabbed 0.9 steals per game. Vucevic averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
Bulls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/30
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|11/1
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/7
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|11/9
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/13
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
