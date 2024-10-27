Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Saturday, Nov. 9

Published 5:48 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Bulls 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Bulls
118.3 Points Avg. 112.3
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7
46.5% Field Goal % 47%
36.4% Three Point % 35.8%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per game last season.
  • Clint Capela collected 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.
  • Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Bulls’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Coby White scored 19.1 points per game and dished out 5.1 assists per outing last season.
  • Nikola Vucevic grabed 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • White was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.
  • Ayo Dosunmu grabbed 0.9 steals per game. Vucevic averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/30 Magic Home
11/1 Nets Away
11/4 Jazz Home
11/6 Mavericks Away
11/7 Timberwolves Home
11/9 Hawks Away
11/11 Cavaliers Home
11/13 Knicks Away
11/15 Cavaliers Away
11/17 Rockets Home
11/18 Pistons Away

