Buy Tickets for Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on October 28 Published 6:04 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

Nikita Kucherov and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, October 28

Monday, October 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Lightning (-137)

Lightning (-137) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov 8 8 5 13 Brandon Hagel 8 6 4 10 Anthony Cirelli 8 1 9 10 Nicholas Paul 8 2 6 8 Victor Hedman 8 2 6 8 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 8 4 4 8 Ryan O’Reilly 8 2 5 7 Luke Evangelista 8 1 4 5 Roman Josi 8 0 5 5 Jonathan Marchessault 8 2 3 5

Lightning vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Lightning’s 31 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Tampa Bay has been one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 24 total goals to rank ninth.

The Lightning rank 19th in the NHL with a 17.86% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Predators have scored 21 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 17th.

The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 17.24%.

