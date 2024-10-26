Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:53 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

