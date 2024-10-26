Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
