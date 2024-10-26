Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:53 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Nyquist has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

