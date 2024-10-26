Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:53 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

