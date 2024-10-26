Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Ridley’s stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 8, Ridley has 12 receptions for 183 yards — 15.3 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 29 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 36 occasions.
Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Ridley is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, foot). His game status was not designated on the latest report.
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Titans.
Titans vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: October 27, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Lions -11.5
- Total: 45 points
Ridley 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|36
|12
|183
|58
|1
|15.3
Ridley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|@Packers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|9
|3
|42
|0
