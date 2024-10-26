Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Ridley’s stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 8, Ridley has 12 receptions for 183 yards — 15.3 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 29 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 36 occasions.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, foot). His game status was not designated on the latest report.

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Titans.

Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Lions -11.5

Lions -11.5 Total: 45 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 12 183 58 1 15.3

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0

