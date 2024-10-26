Titans vs. Lions Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 8 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

At Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 27, the Detroit Lions meet the Tennessee Titans, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions should win, based on our computer model — continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Lions sport the 18th-ranked defense this year (338.3 yards allowed per game), and they’ve been more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 411.8 yards per game. The Titans are accumulating 17.7 points per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 24 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

Titans vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-11.5) Toss Up (45) Lions 34, Titans 12

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 17.4%.

Tennessee has won just one game against the spread this season.

In 2024, three Tennessee games have hit the over.

Titans games average 40.3 total points, 4.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 86.6%.

Detroit has covered the spread five times in six games this season.

Detroit games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 45 points, 6.2 fewer than the average total in this season’s Lions contests.

Titans vs. Lions 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lions 30.3 20 28 23 32.7 17 Titans 17.7 24 16 24.7 19.3 23.3

