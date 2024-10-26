Thunder vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 27 Published 6:41 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) currently has four players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 27.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Hartenstein C Out Hand Nikola Topic PG Out For Season Acl Kenrich Williams PF Out Knee Jaylin Williams PF Out Hamstring

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8 2 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Back Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.