Thunder vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – October 27

Published 6:41 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) currently has four players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 27.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Isaiah Hartenstein C Out Hand
Nikola Topic PG Out For Season Acl
Kenrich Williams PF Out Knee
Jaylin Williams PF Out Hamstring

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8 2 2
Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle
Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Back
Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal
Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: FDSOK and FDSSE
