SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

Published 6:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 9 college football slate includes six games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

SEC Scores | Week 9

Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14

Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

  • Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma Ole Miss
329 Total Yards 380
182 Passing Yards 311
147 Rushing Yards 69
2 Turnovers 1

Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25

Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Mississippi State
673 Total Yards 471
314 Passing Yards 309
359 Rushing Yards 162
1 Turnovers 5

Upcoming Week 9 SEC Schedule

No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Game Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

