SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024
Published 6:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
The Week 9 college football slate includes six games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
SEC Scores | Week 9
Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14
Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Oklahoma
|Ole Miss
|329
|Total Yards
|380
|182
|Passing Yards
|311
|147
|Rushing Yards
|69
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25
Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|673
|Total Yards
|471
|314
|Passing Yards
|309
|359
|Rushing Yards
|162
|1
|Turnovers
|5
Upcoming Week 9 SEC Schedule
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Game Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
