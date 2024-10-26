SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024 Published 6:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Week 9 college football slate includes six games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

SEC Scores | Week 9

Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14

Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)

Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma Ole Miss 329 Total Yards 380 182 Passing Yards 311 147 Rushing Yards 69 2 Turnovers 1

Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25

Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)

Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)

Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS) Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Mississippi State 673 Total Yards 471 314 Passing Yards 309 359 Rushing Yards 162 1 Turnovers 5

Upcoming Week 9 SEC Schedule

No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ABC

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

