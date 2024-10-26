Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today – October 26

Published 1:48 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ (2-5) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Saturday, October 26 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kent Johnson C Out Upper Body
Erik Gudbranson D Out Shoulder
Jordan Dumais RW Out Lower Body
Dmitri Voronkov LW Out Upper Body
Boone Jenner C Out Shoulder
Gavin Brindley C Out Finger

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 17 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has conceded 25 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
  • Their -8 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • With 24 goals (four per game), the Blue Jackets have the league’s 15th-ranked offense.
  • Columbus gives up 3.3 goals per game (20 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +4.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-251) Blue Jackets (+205) 6

