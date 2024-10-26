Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8 Published 5:49 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Detroit Pistons have a contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Favorite: –

Pistons vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Pistons Hawks 109.9 Points Avg. 118.3 119 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 46.3% Field Goal % 46.5% 34.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Pistons’ Top Players (2023-24)

Cade Cunningham put up 22.7 points per game last season and dished out 7.5 assists.

Jalen Duren pulled down 11.6 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley hit 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Tobias Harris averaged one steal per game. Paul Reed collected one block an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per contest last season.

Clint Capela grabed 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down three per game.

Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/30 76ers – Away – 11/1 Knicks – Home – 11/3 Nets – Away – 11/4 Lakers – Home – 11/6 Hornets – Away – 11/8 Hawks – Home – 11/10 Rockets – Home – 11/12 Heat – Home – 11/13 Bucks – Away – 11/15 Raptors – Away – 11/17 Wizards – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away –

