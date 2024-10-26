NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 27 Published 7:38 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The NBA lineup on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Explore our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games on Sunday.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 27

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSC

NBCS-BA and FDSSC

