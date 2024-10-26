MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26
Published 6:47 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Saturday lineup sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Take a peek at our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action today.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 26
New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +115
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-140) over the Yankees (+115)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.