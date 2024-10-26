Lady Bears roll into regional semifinals with sweep of Jackson Published 7:55 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

In a season where they have laid waste to most of the county’s volleyball records, the Harlan County Lady Bears find themselves in position to make another fall Monday.

Harlan County (26-6) became the ninth volleyball team in the county to win a game in the 13th Region Tournament with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory Saturday afternoon over Jackson County at Harlan High School. The previous eight all lost in the semifinals, beginning with Evarts in 2003, then Cumberland in 2007, then HCHS in 2012, 2013 and 2014, then Harlan in 2015 and 2016 and finally HCHS again last fall.

