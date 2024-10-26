How to Pick the Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 26
Published 12:50 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
Prior to the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET in Saturday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.8 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) four times this season.
- There have been four Columbus games with over 6 goals this season.
- The Predators score 2.43 goals per game, compared to the Blue Jackets’ average of 4, adding up to 0.4 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- The 6.9 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.9 more than the total for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -251
- The Predators have been victorious in two of their five games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (40.0%).
- Nashville has not played with moneyline odds of -251 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 71.5%.
Blue Jackets Moneyline: +205
- Columbus has three wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened six times).
- When the Blue Jackets’ moneyline odds are +205 or longer, they have won a single game in two opportunities.
- Columbus’ implied probability to win this game is 32.8% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Columbus 5, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up seven points in seven games.
- Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s major contributors currently with six total points (two goals and four assists) to his name.
- On 14 shots (for one goal) and four assists, Luke Evangelista has contributed five points this season.
- Across six games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 2-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 16 goals while recording 158 saves.
Blue Jackets Points Leaders
- Kirill Marchenko is a top offensive contributor for his squad with eight points (1.3 per game). He has totaled three goals and five assists in six games (playing 19:00 per game).
- Sean Monahan is a key contributor for Columbus, with seven total points this season. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in six contests.
- Yegor Chinakhov has three goals and four assists for Nashville.
- Daniil Tarasov has a record of 3-1-0 in four games this season, conceding 13 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 104 saves and an .889 save percentage, 39th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|L 5-2
|Home
|-200
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|W 4-0
|Home
|-142
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Away
|-180
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Home
|-251
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Blue Jackets’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/17/2024
|Sabres
|W 6-4
|Home
|+121
|10/19/2024
|Wild
|L 3-1
|Home
|+153
|10/22/2024
|Maple Leafs
|W 6-2
|Home
|+163
|10/26/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+205
|10/28/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|11/1/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Columbus Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
