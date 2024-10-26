How to Pick the Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 26 Published 12:50 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

Prior to the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET in Saturday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) four times this season.

There have been four Columbus games with over 6 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.43 goals per game, compared to the Blue Jackets’ average of 4, adding up to 0.4 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.

The 6.9 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.9 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -251

The Predators have been victorious in two of their five games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (40.0%).

Nashville has not played with moneyline odds of -251 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 71.5%.

Blue Jackets Moneyline: +205

Columbus has three wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened six times).

When the Blue Jackets’ moneyline odds are +205 or longer, they have won a single game in two opportunities.

Columbus’ implied probability to win this game is 32.8% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up seven points in seven games.

Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s major contributors currently with six total points (two goals and four assists) to his name.

On 14 shots (for one goal) and four assists, Luke Evangelista has contributed five points this season.

Across six games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 2-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 16 goals while recording 158 saves.

Blue Jackets Points Leaders

Kirill Marchenko is a top offensive contributor for his squad with eight points (1.3 per game). He has totaled three goals and five assists in six games (playing 19:00 per game).

Sean Monahan is a key contributor for Columbus, with seven total points this season. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in six contests.

Yegor Chinakhov has three goals and four assists for Nashville.

Daniil Tarasov has a record of 3-1-0 in four games this season, conceding 13 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 104 saves and an .889 save percentage, 39th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home -251 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away – 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home – 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home –

Blue Jackets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Sabres W 6-4 Home +121 10/19/2024 Wild L 3-1 Home +153 10/22/2024 Maple Leafs W 6-2 Home +163 10/26/2024 Predators – Away +205 10/28/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/30/2024 Islanders – Home – 11/1/2024 Jets – Home –

Nashville vs. Columbus Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

