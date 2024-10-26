Harlan County sweeps Region 7

Published 11:20 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chrissie Brassfield Harlan County senior Peyton Lunsford (204) raced toward the finish line on her way to the Region 7 championship in her final race at the HCHS course.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Photo by Chrissie Brassfield
Kaleb Boggs, a senior at Harlan County High School, led the Black Bears to the Region 7 team title as he placed first as an individual.

Peyton Lunsford and Kaden Boggs claimed individual regional cross country titles Saturday as Harlan County hosted the Class 2A, Region 7 regional championship meet.
The Bears secured back-to-back regional titles, with the girls achieving a perfect score and the boys finishing with 19 points.
“I’m so proud of both of these teams. I’ve said it many times, but these are two very special groups,” Harlan County cross country coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “I’m just tickled to death with how hard they competed. It’s a big deal to win a regional championship in any sport, and they’ve now won them in back-to-back seasons. It’s a huge accomplishment and they deserve all the recognition for it. It was just a great day all the way around.”

 

Harlan County repeats as champs of Region 7 as Lunsford, Boggs win

Email newsletter signup

More Harlan County Sports

Lady Bears roll into regional semifinals with sweep of Jackson

Harlan County middle school runners compete in state meet

‘Super region’ set for Saturday at Harlan County High School

Lady Bears defeat Bell to capture 52nd District Tournament crown

Print Article

SportsPlus