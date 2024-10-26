Harlan County sweeps Region 7 Published 11:20 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Peyton Lunsford and Kaden Boggs claimed individual regional cross country titles Saturday as Harlan County hosted the Class 2A, Region 7 regional championship meet.

The Bears secured back-to-back regional titles, with the girls achieving a perfect score and the boys finishing with 19 points.

“I’m so proud of both of these teams. I’ve said it many times, but these are two very special groups,” Harlan County cross country coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “I’m just tickled to death with how hard they competed. It’s a big deal to win a regional championship in any sport, and they’ve now won them in back-to-back seasons. It’s a huge accomplishment and they deserve all the recognition for it. It was just a great day all the way around.”