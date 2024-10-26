Daniels wins regional title; Lady Dragons place third in Region 6 Published 11:37 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Tanner Daniels won the individual cross country regional title Saturday as the Harlan Green Dragons competed in the Class A, Region 6 regional championship at Monticello.

The girls finished third overall with 68 points, while the boys placed sixth with 124 points.

To lead the Lady Dragons, Harper Carmical finished fifth with a time of 22:18.57. Abbigaile Jones placed 14th with a time of 23:49.14. Zoe Lawson (16th) finished with a time of 24:07.51, immediately followed by Priscilla Stewart (24:21.10). Ella Farley finished 36th with a time of 29:36.50.

Daniels finished the boys race with a time of 16:45.47. Dylan Cox placed 23rd with a time of 20:39.75. Cooper Thomas (21:32.07) and Xavier Farley (21:55.53) finished 32nd and 35th, respectively. Eric Evans was 58th with a time of 25:36.17. Jett Luttrell (67th) finished with a time of 29:28.3