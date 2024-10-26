Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on October 26 Published 6:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-250)

Predators (-250) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 7 3 4 7 Ryan O’Reilly 7 2 4 6 Luke Evangelista 7 1 4 5 Roman Josi 7 0 5 5 Thomas Novak 7 3 1 4 Blue Jackets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Marchenko 6 3 5 8 Yegor Chinakhov 6 3 4 7 Sean Monahan 6 3 4 7 Zachary Werenski 6 2 4 6 Kent Johnson 4 2 3 5

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 17 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville is ranked 17th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 25 (3.6 per game).

The Predators’ 18.52% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL’s 15th-ranked scoring offense (24 total goals, four per game).

Columbus has allowed 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 11th.

The Blue Jackets have a 16.67% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 24 percentage.

