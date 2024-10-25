Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024

For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Stamkos scored — and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

