Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024

In the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of six games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.