Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024
Can we anticipate Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.