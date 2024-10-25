Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Can we anticipate Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

