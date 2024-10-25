Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Nyquist scored — and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.