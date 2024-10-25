Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nyquist stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Nyquist scored — and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.