Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:53 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

